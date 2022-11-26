ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.05.

ECOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ChannelAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair cut ChannelAdvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor Stock Performance

NYSE:ECOM opened at $23.09 on Monday. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $667.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChannelAdvisor

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $74,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,307.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 59,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 27,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

(Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.