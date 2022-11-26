Charles Skinner Buys 16,556 Shares of Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) Stock

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Rating) insider Charles Skinner bought 16,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 604 ($7.14) per share, for a total transaction of £99,998.24 ($118,243.16).

Marlowe Trading Up 1.0 %

LON MRL opened at GBX 582 ($6.88) on Friday. Marlowe plc has a one year low of GBX 566 ($6.69) and a one year high of GBX 1,094 ($12.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of £558.02 million and a P/E ratio of 58,200.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 749.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 774.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($13.72) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday.

About Marlowe

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

