Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,470 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 29,120 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after buying an additional 34,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after purchasing an additional 606,893 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $173.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.85 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.08%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

