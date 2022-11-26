CI Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Roblox worth $9,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $848,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 35,160 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $117,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,794,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,836 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBLX stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $137.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.96.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

