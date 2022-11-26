CI Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $14,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 350.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,052.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

UNM opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

