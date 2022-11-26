CI Investments Inc. Grows Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 351,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,330 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $15,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.6 %

MRVL opened at $42.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average of $48.01. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -92.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.