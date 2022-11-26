CI Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.24% of Switch worth $19,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,675,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,150,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Switch by 2,818.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,640,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Switch by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,188,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,018,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $34.21 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Switch had a net margin of 56.70% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $174.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.82%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,353,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,924,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,098.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

