CI Investments Inc. Purchases 5,188 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $16,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in Linde by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Linde by 271.8% in the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Linde by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,487,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,754 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its stake in Linde by 637.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 4,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. UBS Group decreased their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC reduced their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.72.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $344.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.55 and its 200 day moving average is $297.19. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

