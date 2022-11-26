CI Investments Inc. Purchases 60,602 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 319,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,602 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $15,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FR. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $201,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $526,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

FR stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

