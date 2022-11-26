CI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,062 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 102.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 107.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

ORCL opened at $82.72 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

