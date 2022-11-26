CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $11,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Construction Partners to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Construction Partners Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of ROAD opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $36.92.

In related news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $87,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,175.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $1,422,760.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,684.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $87,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,175.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Construction Partners

(Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.