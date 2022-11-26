CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 369,603 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.18% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $13,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.71.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WAL stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $54.86 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average is $73.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.19). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

