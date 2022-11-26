CI Investments Inc. Sells 167 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.10% of Texas Pacific Land worth $11,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $2,603.23 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $946.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,739.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,208.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,839.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 21.80%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

