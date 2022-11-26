CI Investments Inc. Sells 24,756 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,756 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $17,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale reduced their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Performance

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IBM opened at $148.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $150.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.