CI Investments Inc. Sells 6,300 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.25% of Medpace worth $11,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after acquiring an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 44.1% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 481,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,052,000 after acquiring an additional 147,225 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 695,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,750,000 after purchasing an additional 108,133 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 121,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,925,000 after purchasing an additional 86,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 101,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 49,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $217.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.94 and a 52 week high of $235.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.25.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $383.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 62,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,476,263.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,893,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,577,763.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 56,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.65 per share, with a total value of $8,916,211.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,774,100 shares in the company, valued at $910,286,865. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 62,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.58 per share, with a total value of $10,476,263.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,893,172 shares in the company, valued at $987,577,763.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 489,768 shares of company stock worth $77,322,137 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEDP. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

