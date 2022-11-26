CIBC Boosts George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$204.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$193.00 to C$204.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on George Weston from C$197.00 to C$203.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on George Weston from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$189.00.

George Weston stock opened at C$166.74 on Wednesday. George Weston has a 12 month low of C$130.81 and a 12 month high of C$168.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$149.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$151.40. The company has a market cap of C$23.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. George Weston’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

In other news, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 35,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.91, for a total value of C$5,851,435.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,960,991.69. In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti bought 1,200 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.70 per share, with a total value of C$27,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at C$27,240. Also, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 35,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.91, for a total value of C$5,851,435.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,960,991.69.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

