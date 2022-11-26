Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Director Gregg Wm Givens Buys 85,000 Shares

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) Director Gregg Wm Givens purchased 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 154,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,799.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Cingulate Stock Performance
Shares of Cingulate stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Cingulate Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Cingulate in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cingulate in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Cingulate
Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.
