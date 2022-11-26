ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 119.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SFBS opened at $76.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.93. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.55 and a twelve month high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $135.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.80 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.