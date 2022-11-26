ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $92.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.24.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

