ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,913 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,614 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $92.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average is $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.93.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.