Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson Sells 1,000 Shares

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,974 shares in the company, valued at $490,548.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

YOU opened at $32.18 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $35.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.09 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Clear Secure by 56.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 12.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

