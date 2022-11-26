Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives $18.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWAN. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Alphonse Valbrune sold 29,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $542,676.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $31,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gayatri Raman sold 3,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $64,353.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alphonse Valbrune sold 29,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $542,676.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,435 shares of company stock worth $3,586,008. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -914.50 and a beta of 0.31. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $23.39.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

