Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.14.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CWAN opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -914.50 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $185,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,112.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Clearwater Analytics news, CMO Susan Muriel Ganeshan sold 85,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $1,405,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,004.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $33,112.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,008. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

