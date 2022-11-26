Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives $37.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWEN. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CWEN opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $1,056,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,395,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 25,412 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,790,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,875,000 after acquiring an additional 45,002 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,733,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

