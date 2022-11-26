Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 19.5% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.90.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $1.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.39%.

KOF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

