Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Codexis Stock Performance

Shares of CDXS opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $355.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.49. Codexis has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $39.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis

In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $197,509.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 943,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,376.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Codexis by 133.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 1,209.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

