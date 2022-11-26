Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.
Codexis Stock Performance
Shares of CDXS opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $355.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.49. Codexis has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $39.21.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Codexis by 133.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 1,209.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Codexis
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Codexis (CDXS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.