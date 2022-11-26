Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.80.

CDE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cormark decreased their target price on Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 202,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 12.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,391,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

About Coeur Mining

Shares of CDE stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $955.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

