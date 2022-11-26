Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,223 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.63% of Cognex worth $46,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,443,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,500,064,000 after buying an additional 229,114 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,938,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,160,000 after buying an additional 1,422,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cognex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after buying an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,285 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,450,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $189,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen downgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.92.

Shares of CGNX opened at $48.94 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

