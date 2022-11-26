Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.88.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ COLM opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $103.74.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $379,329.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 265.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 5.4% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 165,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at about $21,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

