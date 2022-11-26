Comparing TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) & LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) and TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LegalZoom.com and TELUS International (Cda), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 2 1 4 0 2.29 TELUS International (Cda) 0 4 6 0 2.60

LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus target price of $19.38, suggesting a potential upside of 116.48%. TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus target price of $27.70, suggesting a potential upside of 36.12%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than TELUS International (Cda).

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

LegalZoom.com has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELUS International (Cda) has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LegalZoom.com and TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $575.08 million 3.00 -$108.66 million ($0.38) -23.55 TELUS International (Cda) $2.19 billion 2.47 $78.00 million $0.69 29.49

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than LegalZoom.com. LegalZoom.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELUS International (Cda), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LegalZoom.com and TELUS International (Cda)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com -12.15% -38.19% -15.70% TELUS International (Cda) 7.59% 17.02% 8.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.2% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats LegalZoom.com on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. LegalZoom.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

