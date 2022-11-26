Comparing Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) & ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) and ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unity Bancorp and ServisFirst Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Bancorp $96.83 million 3.10 $36.12 million $3.58 7.96 ServisFirst Bancshares $449.76 million 9.25 $207.73 million $4.36 17.56

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Bancorp. Unity Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServisFirst Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Unity Bancorp and ServisFirst Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 ServisFirst Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Unity Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.79%. ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus price target of $94.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.75%. Given ServisFirst Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ServisFirst Bancshares is more favorable than Unity Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Bancorp and ServisFirst Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Bancorp 37.67% 17.53% 1.79% ServisFirst Bancshares 44.67% 19.75% 1.60%

Dividends

Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Unity Bancorp pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Unity Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.2% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats Unity Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial loans; and residential mortgage and consumer loans, including residential real estate, home equity lines and loans, and residential construction lines, as well as personal loans. the company offered its services through the Internet and nineteen branch offices located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union, and Warren counties in New Jersey, as well as Northampton County, Pennsylvania. Unity Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Clinton, New Jersey.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers other banking products and services comprising telephone and mobile banking, direct deposit, Internet banking, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, attorney trust accounts, automatic account transfers, automated teller machines, and debit card systems, as well as Visa credit cards; treasury and cash management services; wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, and remote capture services; and correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. In addition, the company holds and manages participations in residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans originated by ServisFirst Bank in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. It operates 23 full-service banking offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as 2 loan production offices in Florida. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

