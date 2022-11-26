Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) COO Vered Bisker-Leib Sells 14,929 Shares of Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) COO Vered Bisker-Leib sold 14,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $62,552.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,069,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,237.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Vered Bisker-Leib also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 25th, Vered Bisker-Leib sold 2 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $8.72.
Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance
CMPX opened at $4.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.85.
Several research firms have weighed in on CMPX. Raymond James increased their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.
About Compass Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.
