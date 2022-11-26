Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys Shares of 6,348 Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Emile Z. Chammas purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Emile Z. Chammas acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $148,954 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average is $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

