Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $325,000 Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 805,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,515,000 after buying an additional 71,667 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,126,000.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $54.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.098 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

