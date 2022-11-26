Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $220,000 in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.28% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XJH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $417,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XJH opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.45. iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $39.26.

