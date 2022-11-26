Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Lowers Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 58.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 375,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 139,114 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 1.8% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 36,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Fiserv by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,061,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 305.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 94,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 71,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV opened at $102.49 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

