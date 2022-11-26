Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases New Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.49.

CGC stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 621.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

