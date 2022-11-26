Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 25,000 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,417,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.2% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 248,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 34,781 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,401,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,665,000 after buying an additional 6,171,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Schlumberger by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,374,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,906,000 after buying an additional 136,042 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.1 %

SLB opened at $50.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. StockNews.com raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.37.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

