Contrasting QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) and OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) and QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of OncoCyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of QuidelOrtho shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of OncoCyte shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of QuidelOrtho shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OncoCyte and QuidelOrtho’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte -787.97% -54.99% -24.47% QuidelOrtho 26.67% 30.18% 18.45%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte 0 2 3 0 2.60 QuidelOrtho 0 3 0 1 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OncoCyte and QuidelOrtho, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

OncoCyte presently has a consensus target price of $2.67, indicating a potential upside of 467.98%. QuidelOrtho has a consensus target price of $99.75, indicating a potential upside of 13.10%. Given OncoCyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe OncoCyte is more favorable than QuidelOrtho.

Volatility and Risk

OncoCyte has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuidelOrtho has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OncoCyte and QuidelOrtho’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte $7.73 million 7.21 -$64.10 million ($0.65) -0.72 QuidelOrtho $1.70 billion 3.43 $704.23 million $18.80 4.69

QuidelOrtho has higher revenue and earnings than OncoCyte. OncoCyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuidelOrtho, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services. The company was founded in September 2009 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions. The Transfusion Medicine business unit offers immunohematology instruments and tests used for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions; and donor screening instruments and tests used for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The Point-of-Care business unit provides tests to provide rapid results across a continuum of point-of-care settings. The Molecular Diagnostics business unit offers polymerase chain reaction thermocyclers; and analyzers and amplification systems. The company sells its products directly to end users through a direct sales force; and through a network of distributors for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies, wellness screening centers, blood banks, and donor centers, as well as for individual, non-professional, and over-the-counter use. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

