Corient Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Block by 42.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Block by 9.9% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Block by 329.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Block Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SQ opened at $63.38 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $220.60. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.02.

Insider Activity

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,024,292.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,161,935.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,024,292.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,161,935.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,198 shares of company stock valued at $21,260,988. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Block from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.70.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.