Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 278 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Targa Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 274.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 84,048 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16 and a beta of 2.36. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average of $67.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

