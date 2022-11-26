Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 155 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,728 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4,062.9% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 463,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,712,000 after buying an additional 475,363 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,975,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 262,893 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190,057 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.37.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $212.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $236.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.55). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The business had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

