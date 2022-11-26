Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 833 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in GSK by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

Several analysts have commented on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.33) to GBX 1,650 ($19.51) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($22.47) to GBX 1,600 ($18.92) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,608.33.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

