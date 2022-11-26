Cormark Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will earn $5.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.19. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24. The business had revenue of C$259.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$265.09 million.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.5 %

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LB. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.40.

LB opened at C$33.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$30.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.49. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$28.23 and a 52-week high of C$45.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.10.

Insider Activity

In other Laurentian Bank of Canada news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk acquired 1,000 shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.79 per share, with a total value of C$33,789.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$135,158.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 134.11%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

