Cormark Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for goeasy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $11.33 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.40. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $14.46 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GSY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on goeasy from C$202.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$164.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$175.00 price target on goeasy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$191.29.

goeasy stock opened at C$122.32 on Thursday. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$95.00 and a 1 year high of C$186.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$112.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$113.16. The stock has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a current ratio of 28.55 and a quick ratio of 28.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

