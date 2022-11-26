Cormark Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will earn $13.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.45. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $14.21 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2024 earnings at $14.99 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported C$3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.10 billion during the quarter.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$152.34.

TSE BMO opened at C$132.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$89.10 billion and a PE ratio of 7.97. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$113.73 and a 52-week high of C$154.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$125.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$127.38.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.