Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2023 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

CM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CM opened at $48.71 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average of $49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

