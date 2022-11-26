Cormark Weighs in on Canadian Western Bank’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.90. The consensus estimate for Canadian Western Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.43 million.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

Several other research firms also recently commented on CWB. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.42.

Shares of CWB opened at C$25.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.99. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$21.21 and a 12 month high of C$41.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 45,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,010,834.76.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

