Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,793,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after purchasing an additional 91,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,087,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,375,000 after purchasing an additional 272,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

