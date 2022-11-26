Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $66.33 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

